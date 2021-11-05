CISCE releases guidelines for ICSE and ISC Semester 1 exams; check details here

As per the schedule, the ISC semester 1 examination will begin from 22 November while the ICSE term 1 papers will commence from 29 November

The guidelines for the first-semester ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams 2021-22 have been released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Students, who are preparing for the exams, can check the guidelines by visiting the official website at https://cisce.org/.

ICSE 2021-2022 Semester-1 Examination Guidelines: https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/SEMESTER%201%20ICSE.pdf

ISC 2021-2022 Semester-1 Examination Guidelines: https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/SEMESTER%201%20ISC.pdf

Below are the guidelines for candidates set by the council:

It is mandatory for all students to appear for both term examinations to be considered qualified. The first will be held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination to be conducted in March/April 2022.

This year, the academic session has been divided into two semesters. Approximately 50 percent of the syllabus will be covered in each semester. Meanwhile, the term 1 examination will have objective-type questions.

ICSE and ISC students have to choose the same subjects in both semester examinations.

The hall tickets for the Semester 1 examinations will be available from the concerned heads of their respective schools.

If in case, a wrong examination paper (for which the candidate has not entered), is handed over, then the student must immediately take this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner.

It is mandatory for students to put their signatures on the top sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet provided.

Students have to write their Index Number and Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) clearly. Also, all entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet should be made with a Black or Blue ink pen only.

During the examination, students will be permitted to use simple electronic calculators.