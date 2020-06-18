CISCE-affiliated schools told to allow Class 10 and 12 students choice to skip or appear for pending board exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued a notice to all its affiliated schools to offer students the choice between appearing for the pending ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations 2020 or skip it.

According to a report by NDTV, CISCE, in a notice dated 15 June, had said that students will be given the choice to take the remaining board examinations in July 2020 or to skip the exam. The final results will be determined on the basis of internal assessment or pre-board exams.

The examination conducting body has released the notice after it has received complaint that candidates of some schools are being pressured into making a choice, "much against their wishes."

The Council has asked schools to refrain from indulging in such practices. It further clarified that it is the candidate and/or their parents who have to select the options and inform the respective schools in writing.

Schools have been asked to communicate CISCE about the choice opted by the students.

"The CISCE will take appropriate actions against such schools which act in contradiction with and/or contravention of what is stated herein," the council warned.

CISCE has also extended the date for submission of the choice of option to 12 noon on 24 June.

CISCE will conduct pending ICSE and ISC board examinations between 1 and 14 July.

The pending ICSE papers include Geography, Biology, Economics, Hindi and Art.

The exams to be conducted for ISC are Biology Paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science Paper 1, Elective English and Art paper 5.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court has ordered CISCE to place before it the exact methodology that it would be adopting to address the issue of declaring the ICSE and ISC exams 2020 results.

A report by Hindustan Times mentions that the council has been given time till 22 June to submit the methodology.