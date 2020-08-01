CIPET JEE 2020: Admit card released on eadmission.cipet.gov.in, entrance exam to be held on 5 August

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to different courses offered by CIPET at 37 locations across India

The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) released the admit card for CIPET JEE 2020 on eadmission.cipet.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the CIPET Joint Entrance Examination can get their admit cards by providing their mobile numbers and date of birth. The admit card can be downloaded till the date of the entrance examination, which is scheduled to be held on 5 August.

The admit card mentions the name, roll number and other details of the candidate. It also states the information about the examination centre as well as the date and time of the test.

The last date to register for the exam is August 3. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to different courses offered by CIPET at 37 locations across India. CIPET was set up to train manpower in various disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology.

Steps to download CIPET JEE 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CIPET JEE 2020 - eadmission.cipet.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and date of birth and click Login

Step 3: Your CIPET JEE 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.