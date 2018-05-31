CHSE Result 2018: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results for Arts and Commerce not releasing today; results expected in first week of June

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha officials have confirmed that CHSE Plus 2 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce will not be declared today, a report in Times Now said.

The CHSE Odisha Arts and Commerce Results 2018 date were expected to be announced today on the board's official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Officials from the board confirmed that CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results for Arts and Commerce have been delayed and are expected only in the first week of June.

State School and Mass Education minister, Badri Narayan Patra was quoted as saying that the result will be released in the first week of June. "We are yet to publish the results of Plus 2 Arts and Commerce. The results are getting delayed due to manual entry of marks. Besides, there were various disruptions during the examinations this year, starting from management to evaluation of answer sheets. Last year, it was published on 30 May while it will be delayed by five to seven days this year. The results will be out by the first week of June,” Patra said, according to Odisha TV.

Almost 3.80 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 examinations this year. They were conducted in 1504 colleges across the state.

The CHSE Plus 2 examination was conducted from 6 to 29 March.