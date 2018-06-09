CHSE Result 2018: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results for Arts and Commerce to be released today; check at chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha officials have confirmed that CHSE Plus 2 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce will be released today at 10.30 am, reported News18.

Students can check the results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on examresults.net/odisha, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.

Here is how students can check their results:

1. Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Click on either the link for Odisha Class 12th Arts or Commerce results 2018.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Click on 'Submit'.

Students can also get the results on their mobile phones by sending either 'CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2018' or 'CHSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2018' via SMS to 56263.

Almost 3.80 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 examinations this year. They were conducted in 1,504 colleges across the state.

The CHSE Plus 2 examination was conducted from 6 to 28 March.