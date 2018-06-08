You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CHSE Result 2018: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results for Arts and Commerce to be released on Saturday; check at chseodisha.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 16:16:50 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha officials have confirmed that CHSE Plus 2 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce will be released on Saturday at 10.30 am, reported News18.

Representational image. Getty images

Representational image. Getty images

Students can check the results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on examresults.net/odisha, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.

Here is how students can check their results:

1. Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Click on either the link for Odisha Class 12th Arts or Commerce results 2018.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Click on 'Submit'.

Students can also get the results on their mobile phones by sending either 'CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2018' or 'CHSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2018' via SMS to 56263.

Almost 3.80 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 examinations this year. They were conducted in 1,504 colleges across the state.

The CHSE Plus 2 examination was conducted from 6 to 28 March.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:16 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores