CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2019: Odisha Board confirms Class 12 results will not be declared today on chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2019 |The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will not be releasing the results of Plus Two examination today (31 May). According to The Indian Express, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Lopamudra Mohanty, revealed to the publication that they have not decided the date of result declaration yet.

As, CHSE Odisha announces the Class 12 result of Science students followed by Arts and Commerce streams, it’s highly likely that the board may declare the result in the same pattern this year too. Last year the results were declared on 19 May for Science stream.

Once released, students can check their Class 12 CHSE Odisha results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from 7 March to 30 March, 2019.

Steps to check your Odisha Board Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1- Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the result link of ‘Odisha +2 result 2019’ (It will likely be visible after the official declaration of result date)

Step 3- Login by entering your roll number and other credentials as per your admit card.

Step 4- Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5- Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.