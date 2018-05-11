You are here:
CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2018 likely to be declared in late May; check on chseodisha.nic.in

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 19:17:26 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the results of Class 12 after 15 May this year on its official website, according to reports. The exam was conducted between 6-28 March, 2018, reported News18.

The board, according to Times Now, is known to release the results in the first week of May but, the results are delayed this year. The report said that the results are now expected only by third week of May.

Here are the steps to check the results once they are declared:

  1. Visit the official website: chseodisha.nic.in
  2. Click on the link saying, 'Class 12 Results 2018'
  3. Enter the required details
  4. Click on 'submit'
  5. Take a print out of the score card

In 2018, 3,65,826 students appeared for Odisha CHSE Class 12 examination at various examination centres across the state, the News18 report said.


