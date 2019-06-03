CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Odisha board announces Class 12 science results on chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Class 12 Science stream results have been declared by CHSE Odisha in the press conference. Students can log on to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the results of the Plus Two, or Class 12, science exams today (3 June). Students can check their Class 12 Odisha board results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
Earlier, the results were expected to be released on 31 May. The Class 12 examinations were conducted from 7 March to 30 March. In 2018, the science results were declared on 19 May.
CHSE Odisha is likely to declare the Class 12 arts and commerce results by Friday, 7 June.
This year, 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the Odisha board.
Steps to check your Odisha Board Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1- Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the result link of ‘Odisha +2 result 2019’ (It will likely be visible after the official declaration of result date)
Step 3- Login by entering your roll number and other credentials as per your admit card.
Step 4- Hit ‘Submit’
Step 5- Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it for future use.
Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.
Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 12:26:07 IST
Highlights
Pass percentage of Odisha Class 12 Science stream is 72.33%
The Odisha board has released the Class 12 Science stream exam results in a press conference and the pass percentage is 72.33 percent. Girls have outperformed boys, reports said. 70,706 students have reportedly passed the exam.
Odisha board announces Class 12 Science stream results
The Class 12 Science stream results have been declared by CHSE Odisha in the press conference. Students can log on to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha declares Class 12 science exam result
Students are advised to keep hall ticket ready
The Odisha board is likely to declare the Class 12 Science stream results soon. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready.
Almost one lakh students to check Odisha board science exam results today
This year, 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the Odisha board.
Odisha govt to reward top 100 students with Rs 5,000
Under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the Odisha government is likely to reward the top 100 scorers with Rs 5,000 each. The scholarships will be given to around 40,000 students.
The Odisha board is likely to declare the results any time now.
Students can receive Class 12 science stream results via SMS
Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type — RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER — Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.
Alternative websites to check scores
Students can check these alternative websites — examresults.net and indiaresults.com — in case the official website is slow or unresponsive. The board is likely to release the Class 12 science exam results at 12 pm.
Odisha board to release 12th science exam result at noon
The secretary of CHSE Odisha Lopa Mudra Mohanty said, “The results of class 12 Science will be declared at noon through a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The HSC results will be available at the websites soon after the declaration of results."
Steps to check your Odisha Board Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1 — Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2 — Click on the result link of ‘Odisha +2 result 2019’ (It will likely be visible after the official declaration of result date)
Step 3 — Login by entering your roll number and other credentials as per your admit card.
Step 4 — Hit ‘Submit’
Step 5 — Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it for future use.
Odisha board official website for Class 12 science result
Students can check their Class 12 Odisha board results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The board is likely to release the result at 12 noon.
Odisha board to declare Class 12 science exam results today
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the results of the Plus Two, or Class 12, science exams today (3 June).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:26 (IST)
Pass percentage of Odisha Class 12 Science stream is 72.33%
The Odisha board has released the Class 12 Science stream exam results in a press conference and the pass percentage is 72.33 percent. Girls have outperformed boys, reports said. 70,706 students have reportedly passed the exam.
12:14 (IST)
Odisha board announces Class 12 Science stream results
The Class 12 Science stream results have been declared by CHSE Odisha in the press conference. Students can log on to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
12:11 (IST)
CHSE Odisha declares Class 12 science exam result
12:05 (IST)
Students are advised to keep hall ticket ready
The Odisha board is likely to declare the Class 12 Science stream results soon. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready.
11:57 (IST)
Almost one lakh students to check Odisha board science exam results today
This year, 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the Odisha board.
11:53 (IST)
Odisha govt to reward top 100 students with Rs 5,000
Under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the Odisha government is likely to reward the top 100 scorers with Rs 5,000 each. The scholarships will be given to around 40,000 students.
The Odisha board is likely to declare the results any time now.
11:46 (IST)
Students can receive Class 12 science stream results via SMS
Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type — RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER — Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.
11:42 (IST)
Alternative websites to check scores
Students can check these alternative websites — examresults.net and indiaresults.com — in case the official website is slow or unresponsive. The board is likely to release the Class 12 science exam results at 12 pm.
11:23 (IST)
Odisha board to release 12th science exam result at noon
The secretary of CHSE Odisha Lopa Mudra Mohanty said, “The results of class 12 Science will be declared at noon through a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The HSC results will be available at the websites soon after the declaration of results."
11:20 (IST)
Steps to check your Odisha Board Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1 — Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2 — Click on the result link of ‘Odisha +2 result 2019’ (It will likely be visible after the official declaration of result date)
Step 3 — Login by entering your roll number and other credentials as per your admit card.
Step 4 — Hit ‘Submit’
Step 5 — Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it for future use.
11:18 (IST)
Odisha board official website for Class 12 science result
Students can check their Class 12 Odisha board results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The board is likely to release the result at 12 noon.
11:14 (IST)
Odisha board to declare Class 12 science exam results today
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the results of the Plus Two, or Class 12, science exams today (3 June).