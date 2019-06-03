CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Odisha board announces Class 12 science results on chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Class 12 Science stream results have been declared by CHSE Odisha in the press conference. Students can log on to the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the results of the Plus Two, or Class 12, science exams today (3 June). Students can check their Class 12 Odisha board results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the results were expected to be released on 31 May. The Class 12 examinations were conducted from 7 March to 30 March. In 2018, the science results were declared on 19 May.

CHSE Odisha is likely to declare the Class 12 arts and commerce results by Friday, 7 June.

This year, 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the Odisha board.

Steps to check your Odisha Board Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1- Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the result link of ‘Odisha +2 result 2019’ (It will likely be visible after the official declaration of result date)

Step 3- Login by entering your roll number and other credentials as per your admit card.

Step 4- Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5- Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.