CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: CHSE to release Class 12 science scores today, check alternative websites if official website is down

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to declare the Class 12 or Plus Two science result 2019 today (3 June). Students can check their results on official website — chseodisha.nic.in.

However, several thousand students are going to be checking the official website for their scores, so the website may lag or be down. In such a scenario, students are advised to check alternative websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com or results.gov.in for their scores.

Earlier, the results were expected to be released on 31 May. CHSE Odisha is likely to declare the Class 12 arts and commerce results by Friday, 7 June.

The board had conducted the Class 12 board exams from 7 March to 30 March, 2019.

This year, 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the Odisha board.

How to check your CHSE Odisha Class 12 board exam 2019 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link saying 'Odisha HSE Result 2019', however, students must note that this link will only become active once the official declaration of the result happens.

Step 3: In a new window, log in with relevant details like roll number and/or date of birth.

Step 4: After entering all the details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ tab.

Step 5: Once the Odisha HSE Result 2019 appears on the screen, students are advised to take a printout and for reference.

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.