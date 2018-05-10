You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Chopper-hopping CM Devendra Fadnavis bills Maharashtra government around Rs 6 crore annually

India IANS May 10, 2018 19:30:47 IST

Mumbai: The annual average bills of frequent helicopter travels by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis come to around Rs 6 crore, an RTI reply has revealed.

RTI activist Anil Galgali said that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that a chopper crash in May 2017 and unavailability of pilots or helicopters increase the air travel costs.

As per the information provided on its RTI plea, Galgali said in 2014-2015, Fadnavis' air travel cost was Rs 5.37 crore, followed by Rs.5.42 crore the following year and Rs.7.23 crores last year (2016-2017).

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

After the state government's helicopter crashed and was damaged beyond repair, choppers were hired since May 2017, for which only the rentals came to Rs 6.19 crore during 2017-2018, Galgali said.

Incidentally, the state government also owns an aircraft, but the pilot has quit and so for nearly a year, the aircraft lay unutilised.

As a result, the state had to spend Rs 13.23 crore either on rental for hiring aircraft or pilots on contract basis in 2017-2018, indicating that the costs of the the chief minister's air travels shot up drastically after its own chopper was grounded.

Since there was a large turnover of pilots, the state even hired the services of foreign pilots for which necessary rules and administrative procedures were followed, Galgali cited the reply as saying.

After the chopper crash last May, the state government said it had initiated the process to procure a new helicopter by floating global tenders after due diligence and transparency, he said. The process has reached the final stage and the state government is likely to order the new helicopters shortly.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 19:30 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores