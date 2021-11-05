According to Hindu belief, Chitragupta is believed to be the guard or keeper of account books, which has records of all good and bad deeds of human beings during their stay on earth

A few communities in northern India observe Chitragupta Puja or Chitragupta Jayanti, which is performed on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year the puja will fall on 6 November.

Also known as Yama Dwitiya, devotees on this day also worship the lord of death – Yamraj.

Puja vidhi: On this special day, devotees wash the idol of Lord Chitragupta with water and rose water. They light a diya and offer prayers in front of the idol. A dish called panchamitra, which is made using dahi, milk, honey, sugar, and ghee, is also prepared as part of the celebrations.

Along with panchamitra, devotees also offer sweets and fruits as prasad. True disciples also prepare Guraadi, which is made by mixing jaggery and ginger.

In front the idol, a Swastika sign is made on the ground by using abir, vermillion, turmeric, and sandalwood paste. Some rice and a Kalash of water is then placed on the Swastika sign. While performing the puja, devotees recite the holy book of Chitragupta.

Significance: People who observe this puja believe that worshipping Lord Chitragupta on the second day of Shukla Paksha will help them seek his blessings.

As Chitragupta keeps the track of every person’s good or bad deed, he also judges the lives of humans based on their deeds. Devotees believe that it is Chitragupta who decides if a soul should be rewarded or punished.