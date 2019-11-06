Chinmayanand rape case: SIT files chargesheet against five including two local BJP leaders and rape survivor for extortion

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment charges against BJP leader Chinmayanand and also an extortion case filed by him has filed a charge sheet against five people on charges of attempting to extort money from him, reports said.

Among those named in the charge sheet, according to ANI, is also the law student who had accused Chinmayanand of rape.

According to a PTI report, two of the accused who have been named in the charge sheet are BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh.

"The probe into the case has been completed and the charge sheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh," IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, had told reporters on Tuesday.

DPS is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president JPS Rathore.

"These leaders had snatched the pen drive from the law student in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents on their laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs 1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter. Both have been found guilty on this count," Arora had said.

The SIT said that IPC Section 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) have been added to the charge-sheet.

"The SIT has filed a 4,700-page charge sheet and case diary in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh," Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh told PTI on Wednesday. "We will study the charge sheet and the mobile call detail record," the lawyer said.

During the probe, the SIT recorded statements of 105 people and collected 24 physical and 55 documentary evidence.

The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court in September to investigate the charges levelled by the woman, who was then a postgraduate student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust.

The rape survivor was arrested on 25 September for allegedly extorting money from Chinmayanand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case had said that the rape survivor affirmed that she demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money from Chinmayanand.

The rape survivor had earlier gone missing after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents, went viral on social media. Chinmayanand's advocates later filed an extortion case.

The rape survivor has told a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She has also alleged that the accused recorded the incident on camera and blackmailed her, following which Chinmayanand was arrested on 21 September.

The police had on 27 August booked the BJP leader under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on the father's complaint.

He was later booked under Section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

With inputs from agencies

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.