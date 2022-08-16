Child joins folk dancer in Udupi during public event, onlookers cheer

The folk artist was performing Pili Vesha, a folk dance prevalent in coastal Karnataka, when he was joined by the little girl who matched his dance moves

A child’s enthusiasm and curiosity to learn is quite unique in itself, and a recent video doing the rounds on social media goes on to show that. A video shared on Twitter by a tourism page Visit Udupi shows how a young child joined the folk dancers in Udupi when her mother took her to one of their processions in the locality. The 23-second video begins with the woman and the child approaching the folk artist who had painted his body resembling that of a tiger. The folk artist was honoured by the woman as she put a garland around his neck.

Soon after the woman put a garland around the artist’s neck, he encouraged the child to join him in his dance moves. The enthused girl matched the folk artist’s moves with equal dedication. The girl picked up the folk artist’s moves quite effortlessly and was cheered on by the onlookers who were impressed and amused by her moves.

The video was shared on Twitter last weekend along with the caption, “Omg, This is super cute.” In the following tweet, Visit Udupi also shared some information on the folk dance of the region. The tweet read that Pili Vesha in "Tiger Masque" is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. It was also mentioned that in this folk dance young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. “Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami,” read the tweet.

Pili Vesha in "Tiger Masque" is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami. — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

Tweeples have also shared their reaction to the adorable video. One of the users commented, “Real cute. God bless this super cute girl.” Another user commented, “So lively and so lovely.”

Real cute. God bless this super cute girl. — Suraksha Society (@SurakshaWelfare) August 14, 2022

So lively and so lovely ❤❤❤ — Level-headed (@Levelhe87127055) August 14, 2022

“This is how we need to teach and encourage our kids,” commented a user.

This is how we need to teach and encourage our kids 😍 — KodavaWarrior 🇮🇳 (@WarriorKodava) August 14, 2022



What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.