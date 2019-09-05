Chidambaram INX Media case LIVE updates: SC, trial courts to deliver verdicts in pleas filed by ex-FM in two corruption cases today

P Chidambaram hearing in Supreme Court LATEST updates: in Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce a verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
The apex court is also likely to pass an order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrent (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to an end on Thursday.
His fate will also be decided by the trial court which reserved order on anticipatory bail applications in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis deal scam.
In the Supreme Court, a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, had reserved orders on 29 August on the Chidambaram's plea in the ED case.
While reserving the orders the bench had said it would decide on the question whether to look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.
"Whether to look into the documents will depend on the decision of the court," the bench had said and added that if it decides not to look into the document, then entire documents will be returned to the ED as it is.
The top court had directed the ED to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement.
Chidambaram, who was arrested on 21 August, is in the CBI custody till Thursday in the INX Media case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge on expiry of his remand period.
The top court had on 3 September ordered that Chidambaram would remain in CBI custody till 5 September despite the probe agency insisting that it did not require his further custodial interrogation.
CBI had lodged an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.
The Delhi High Court had on 20 August, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.
If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, then Chidambaram will be out on bail.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 10:18:56 IST
The apex court bench to start hearing at 10.30 am.
Ex-FM likely to be produced before trial court as CBI custody ends today
Former finance minister, who was arrested on 21 August, is in CBI custody till Thursday in the INX Media corruption case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge in the trial court on the expiry of his remand period.
If SC grants relief, former finance minister to be out on bail
If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, in the INX media case, P Chidambaram will be out on bail.
Trial Court to give verdict on anticipatory bail applications in Aircel-Maxis scam
Ex-FM's CBI custody to end today
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to end on Friday (5 September).
SC also to pass order on petition challenging CBI arrest
The apex court is also likely to pass order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrent (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.
Crucial day for P Chidambaram as SC to deliver verdict in plea challenging denial of anticipatory bail in INX Media case
Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
10:18 (IST)
The apex court bench to start hearing at 10.30 am.
10:16 (IST)
P Chidambaram takes dig over economic slowdown, minutes after SC hearing
Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the NDA government over the slump in GDP growth, which has dropped to over six-year low of 5 percent in the April-June quarter.
Minutes after Chidambaram stepped out of the courtroom, when journalists asked what he had to say about his CBI custody, Chidambaram quipped, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"
He also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away in custody.
Read full report here
10:04 (IST)
Apex court to decide whether to look into ED's sealed documents in today's hearing
The Enforcement Directorate on 30 August submitted documents related to the questioning of P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover under its official seal. The documents were submitted before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
While reserving orders during the 29 August hearing former finance minister’s plea in the ED case, the bench had said it would decide on the question of whether to look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.
“Whether to look into the documents will depend on the decision of the court,” the bench had said and added that if it decides not to look into the document, then entire file will be returned to the ED as it is. The top court had directed the ED to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement.
09:54 (IST)
Ex-FM likely to be produced before trial court as CBI custody ends today
Former finance minister, who was arrested on 21 August, is in CBI custody till Thursday in the INX Media corruption case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge in the trial court on the expiry of his remand period.
09:49 (IST)
Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna to hear matter in SC today
A bench comprising of Justice R Banumathi and AS Bopanna are to hear P Chidambaram's case in Supreme Court today.
09:43 (IST)
If SC grants relief, former finance minister to be out on bail
If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, in the INX media case, P Chidambaram will be out on bail.
09:33 (IST)
Trial Court to give verdict on anticipatory bail applications in Aircel-Maxis scam
09:31 (IST)
Ex-FM's CBI custody to end today
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to end on Friday (5 September).
09:24 (IST)
SC also to pass order on petition challenging CBI arrest
The apex court is also likely to pass order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrent (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.
09:23 (IST)
Crucial day for P Chidambaram as SC to deliver verdict in plea challenging denial of anticipatory bail in INX Media case
Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.