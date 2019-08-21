Chidambaram INX Media Case LIVE updates: SC judge refers matter of urgent hearing of ex-FM's plea to CJI Ranjan Gogoi

P Chidambaram INX Media Case Latest Updates: The hearing has begun and the Supreme Court has said that it cannot pass an order on Chidambaram's plea that seeks an urgent hearing and also seeks interim relief against Delhi HC cancelling his anticipatory bail. " Justice Ramana says that he will forward the case to Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
While Khurshid called the action "extremely unfair, Singh tweeted saying, "I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta."
Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put up a notice outside P Chidambaram's residence to appear before them in two hours, the lawyer of the former finance minister and senior Congress leader requested the CBI not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
The CBI has once again paid a visit to P Chidambaram's residence in South Delhi's Jor Bagh after various teams of ED tried to locate him overnight but were unable to find him anywhere. This was the third visit paid by CBI to his home.
After remaining elusive for the entire evening, former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation within two hours of receiving the bureau's notice. Officers from the Enforcement Bureau and CBI had visited Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence thrice, but the former minister wasn't available there.
Hours after the Delhi High Court refused former Union finance minister P Chidambaram to grant any protection from arrest in the INX Media case, the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. P Chidambaram INX Media Case LIVE Updates:
At around 6.30 PM, a team of CBI officers landed at his posh Jor Bagh residence here to locate him, officials said.
The CBI team left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at the address, they said.
The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister.
The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, the officials said.
Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC.
Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader.
Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.
He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.
A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
SC judge refers matter of urgent hearing of ex-FM's plea to CJI Ranjan Gogoi
The hearing has begun and the Supreme Court has said that it cannot pass an order on Chidambaram's plea that seeks an urgent hearing and also seeks interim relief against Delhi HC cancelling his anticipatory bail. " Justice Ramana says that he will forward the case to Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
P Chidambaram's lawyers reach courtroom
Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha who are representing P Chidambaram in the case are now inside the courtroom, ANI reported.
What is the INX Media case?
Congress leaders slam 'extremely unfair' action against P Chidambaram
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
While Khurshid called the action "extremely unfair, Singh tweeted saying, "I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta."
CJI Ranjan Gogoi unable to hear P Chidambaram's plea due to Ayodhya hearing
Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against arrest in the INX Media case will be mentioned before the "senior-most" Supreme Court judge after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Chidambaram's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, said that the matter would be mentioned before the apex court on Wednesday.
However, Gogoi will not be able to preside over the hearing of the former finance minister as he is engaged in the daily hearings of the prolonged contentious Ayodhya dispute after the apex court-appointed mediation panel failed to come to a resolution.
P Chidambaram's legal team meets at Kapil Sibal's residence ahead of SC hearing at 10.30 am
The legal team defending Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is gathering at the residence of senior advocate and party leader Kapil Sibal, reports said.
The team representing the former finance minister will be presenting their plea against arrest in the case before the 'senior-most' judge of the Supreme Court.
P Chidambaram also summoned by Bombay HC over suit filed by tech company
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is also facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies.
Chidambaram has sought from the company a copy of the plaint and other relevant documents. The high court, on 24 July, directed Chidambaram and two bureaucrats to remain present in person or through their lawyers on 15 October to respond to the claims made by the firm, formerly known as Financial Technologies Ltd.
Jairam Ramesh defends P Chidambaram, says worked closely with ex-FM since 1986
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.
Chidambaram has no option but to join probe, say CBI sources
CBI sources, speaking to CNN-News18 said, "P Chidambaram will have no option but to join the probe. We have a strong case against him. We will oppose his case in Supreme Court. This is a case of non-cooperation."
Congress claims rounding up of P Chidambaram "worst kind of virulent vendetta"
Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter to also point out that the Delhi High Court judge, who had been sitting on the case for seven months, rejected the bail plea just 70 hours before his retirement.
'Under what law?' Chidambaram's lawyer responds to CBI summons as ex-FM remains incommunicado
Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put up a notice outside P Chidambaram's residence to appear before them in two hours, the lawyer of the former finance minister and senior Congress leader requested the CBI not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
His lawyer said, ""I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice at midnight calling upon him to appear at a short notice of 2 hours."
CBI hangs notice outside P Chidambaram's house after former CM remains incommunicado
After remaining elusive for the entire evening, former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation within two hours of receiving the bureau's notice. The notice, plastered outside Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence, urges him to present himself before the CBI, however, Chidambaram was not available there.
Officers from the Enforcement Bureau and CBI have visited Chidambaram's residence thrice, but the former minister reportedly remains incommunicado..
