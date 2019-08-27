P Chidambaram Hearing in Supreme Court updates: Ex-FM's counsel asks for transcripts of interrogation, extension of custodial remand; proceedings conclude

P Chidambaram Hearing in Supreme Court LATEST updates: "Non-cooperation or flight risk is if I'm not making myself available for questioning. But here, I'm going whenever I'm being called," senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in defence of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The lawyer was responding to the ED's allegation that Chidambaram had been evasive during the investigation.
"Evasion in this context appears to be only one thing that the prosecution is saying give me the answer I want or else it is evasion," Singhvi added, in representation of Chidambaram.
Counsel for P Chidambaram Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the Delhi High Court for its order rejecting anticipatory bail for the former finance minister in the INX Media case by the CBI and ED against him. He said that the order was "based on distorted ideas of evasiveness and gravity of offence".
Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited the Supreme Court's decision in the ADM Jabalpur case, while making submissions in former finance minister P Chidambaram's defence in the pleas filed related to the INX Media case on Tuesday.
Making a point on preventive detention, Singhvi told the court that in the referenced judgment, the purpose of producing material before the court without presenting it to the party itself, was questioned.
He said, "This (ADM Jabalpur) is a case from the time when Fundamental rights were suspended, Emergency was proclaimed and the judgment is generally considered bad law for taking an extreme view on curtailing liberties. Even this judgment spoke against ex parte communication."
An ex parte communication is communication between a judge and legal stakeholder about the case, without the presence of the opposing party or its lawyers.
He also weighed in about the "high status" that has been accorded to Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution. "Those are non-derogable. Even in emergency or war, those rights cannot be suspended," he added.
A bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, comprising Justice Banimathi and Justice Ramana, began hearing two pleas filed against the CBI and ED by former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated on the INX Media case.
According to Bar and Bench, the pleas are to do with "an SLP against Delhi High Court's order denying anticipatory bail in ED matters and an SLP challenging the order of Special Judge remanding Chidambaram to CBI custody."
Son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the INX Media case last week, on Tuesday criticised the media and said that "TV news anchors" had "bandied" his assets documents as "proof" against him.
"I am obligated to declare my assets as a politician," he said, ahead of the hearing of Chidambaram's plea against the CBI and ED in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the separate money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, however, refused to entertain his petition challenging the dismissal of anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam, saying since he has been arrested it has become "infructuous".
A Supreme Court Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and AS Bopanna will on August 27 hear a fresh plea filed by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram against his arrest warrant and remand orders issued by the trial court in the INX Media case.
The trial court in Delhi extended CBI's custody of P Chidambaram by four days, till 30 August. During the hearing, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, sought the extension of P Chidambaram custody by five days. "Chidambaram needs to be confronted with other co-accused. He was confronted with one co-accused during his custody,it is going on.. it will continue," he said.
The Supreme Court hearing has ended for the day and further hearing will take place on Tuesday at 12 pm. Interim protection to P Chidambaram will continue till then.
After the bench reassembled for the hearing of former finance minister P Chidambaram's pleas against the CBI and ED in the INX Media case, senior advocate Kapil Sibal referred to the case against the Congress leader's son, Karti.
He said that Karti was given bail because he "entire case" talks about Advantage strategies, but Karti is "neither a director, nor a shareholder of that company".
He said, "The case is that Karti Chidambaram used his relationship with P Chidambaram to influence public servants to secure ex-post facto FIPB approvals for the downstream investment in INX media. However, all the then-six FIPB secretaries have been examined and none of them said that Karti approached them."
Kapil Sibal, the counsel for Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, slammed the Enforcement Directorate over a "media trial" when the Supreme Court took up the matter on Monday. The lawyer also said that Chidambaram had been questioned for 26 hours but neither the CBI nor the ED had presented to, or questioned him over the evidence produced in court.
"CBI asking Chidambaram, do you have a Twitter account?.. What kind of questions are being asked? 26 hours of examination and nothing (documents) has been put to him. ED's only case is that he is not cooperating. This is not fair, this is a media trial." he said.
He added, "Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has contended discovery of large number of mails, bank accounts, among other things. All this was never out to Chidambaram. He was examined by ED thrice and only once by the CBI. Neither agencies put any of this before him. And these documents spoken of is to prejudice the case against Chidambaram. The procedure is not followed and is in violation of Article 21."
After dismissing former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea against the denial of bail in the INX Media case, the Supreme Court also heard the Congress leader's petition against the Enforcement Directorate. Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, made submissions about how submitting documents in a sealed envelope "is violative of his right under Article 21."
Sibal also proceeded to accuse the ED of "leaking" evidence documents to the media, while the ED counter-accused Chidambaram's legal team of leaking the documents. Sibal also accused the ED of conducting a "media trial" and quoted media reports that mentioned details of the ED's closed envelope submission to the court.
Justice Banumathi, heading the apex court bench hearing the plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court's denial of bail in the INX Media case made by the CBI, said that "as the CBI application is concerned, we are not hearing it (the plea)."
"We cannot convert the Special Leave Petition (SLP) where you are challenging the High Court order to bail plea," the court said, adding that Chidambaram was granted the liberty to move appropriate the court for regular bail.
The Supreme Court has begun hearing former union minister P Chidambaram's plea against arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on Monday.
Earlier, reports said that the apex court Supreme Court, which was expected to hear former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail, was unlikely to take up the matter as the registry did not get clearance from Chief Justice of India to list the matter in court today, reports CNN News18.
The Supreme Court has said that the registry will to do the needful for listing the case in this regard, reported to ANI.
The Supreme Court was expected to hear three petition today — two against the CBI's actions and the third one to ward off ED's crackdown regarding the former finance minister's connection in the INX media case. Of the three petitions, the one against CBI's custody is not listed for today, Kapil Sibal mentioned before the Supreme Court. Justice Banumathi says the necessary orders could not be obtained from CJI over the weekend, claim reports.
A special anti-corruption court on 22 August sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till 26 August for interrogation.
An apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna was expected to hear the appeals of Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order, which had granted him interim protection from arrest till 26 August in connection with INX media case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The counsel of the ED had vehemently opposed before the top court Chidambaram's lawyers request for protection from arrest in the case.
On 21 August, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued look-out notices against him on Wednesday in the INX media case.
In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 16:16:12 IST
Proceedings conclude for the day
The arguments in the INX Media case will continue Wednesday from 2 pm when Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta will argue on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate. The interim protection from arrest in the case filed by the ED will continue till Wednesday.
Gravity is a subjective term, says AM Singhvi, referring to Delhi HC judgment
Abhishek Manu Singhvi referred to the term 'gravity' used by the Delhi High Court in its judgment regarding P Chidambaram last week, in which Justice Sunil Gaur held the former finance minister as the prima facie 'kingpin' of the INX Media corruption case.
In the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Singhvi said, "'Grave' is a very subjective word. What is grave for somebody may not be grave for another person. In fact, the term 'grave' or gravity hasn't been defined in a statute. For some, rape is gravest offence, but for some murder is gravest offence."
"The learned Judge (Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi HC) by using the word "grave" repeatedly is doing nothing but using a subjective adjective," Singhvi added.
Prosecution labelling as 'evasion' asnwers that are not the ones they want: AM Singhvi
"Non-cooperation or flight risk is if I'm not making myself available for questioning. But here, I'm going whenever I'm being called," senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in defence of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The lawyer was responding to the ED's allegation that Chidambaram had been evasive during the investigation.
"Evasion in this context appears to be only one thing that the prosecution is saying give me the answer I want or else it is evasion," Singhvi added, in representation of Chidambaram.
P Chidambaram not obliged to give answers that agencies want to hear: AM Singhvi
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, coming down heavily on the CBI and ED over custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the purpose custodial interrogation was "not to extract the confession".
"So long as I'm available for questioning, I can give whatever answer to the questions put to me. I'm not obliged to give the answers that the agencies want to hear," Singhvi said, representing Chidambaram in the apex court. He also argued that the questions asked to Chidambaram were "largely repetitive".
Delhi HC's order against anticipatory bail based on 'distorted' ideas of evasiveness: AM Singhvi
Counsel for P Chidambaram Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the Delhi High Court for its order rejecting anticipatory bail for the former finance minister in the INX Media case by the CBI and ED against him. He said that the order was "based on distorted ideas of evasiveness and gravity of offence".
AM Singhvi refers to Prevention of Money Laundering Act in argument about retrospectivity
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, relying on an argument of "retrospectivity", said that the discretion alleged by the ED and CBI against former finance minister P Chidambaram happened before the amendment of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which was notified in 2009.
"A person is being painted as a 'kingpin' of an alleged offence which did not exist as an offence at the time it was committed," he said.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi begins submissions for P Chidambaram
Senior advocate, and P Chidambaram's Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi has begun his arguments in the former finance minister's pleas against the ED in the INX Media case.
Singhvi also echoed Kapil Sibal's arguments against presenting evidence in a sealed cover to the court. He said that "the questions put before the accused and the answers given should be told to the court".
P Chidambaram's counsel files application for transcripts of interrogation
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, who are representing former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case against him, informed the the Supreme Court the defendant had filed an application to "secure the transcripts of the interrogation".
"Statements made are admissible against the accused. Documents cannot be made part of the case diaries behind the back of the accused," Sibal sumitted, before concluding his arguments on Tuesday. Chidambaram's counsel has applied to acquire the transcripts concerning the interrogation of the Congress leader in December 2018 and January 2019, Bar and Bench reported.
SC begins hearing of P Chidambaram's pleas against ED, CBI
A bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, comprising Justice Banimathi and Justice Ramana, began hearing two pleas filed against the CBI and ED by former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated on the INX Media case.
According to Bar and Bench, the pleas are to do with "an SLP against Delhi High Court's order denying anticipatory bail in ED matters and an SLP challenging the order of Special Judge remanding Chidambaram to CBI custody."
ED claims Chidambaram, INX Media co accused have properties across 12 countries
In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Chidambaram has bank accounts in many countries. According to the ED, Chidambaram and other co-accused in the INX Media case have properties in 12 countries: Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Iceland, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Sri Lanka. Along with immovable assets, the ED claimed that the accused also have bank accounts which were mainly operated through shell companies, News18 reported.
ED in SC accused P Chidambaram of tampering with evidence
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused former finance minister P Chidambaram of "trying to tamper with evidence" in the INX Media case against him, which is also being pursued by the CBI. The ED accused him of trying to tamper with evidence by "selling foreign property and closing bank accounts", while the hearing of the pleas filed by the Congress leader were being heard in the Supreme Court, The Times of India reported.
Karti Chidambaram slams media, says media 'bandied' assets documents as proof against him
Son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the INX Media case last week, on Tuesday criticised the media and said that "TV news anchors" had "bandied" his assets documents as "proof" against him.
"I am obligated to declare my assets as a politician," he said, ahead of the hearing of Chidambaram's plea against the CBI and ED in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
RECAP: SC rules plea challenging rejection of anticipatory bail 'infructuous'
In a major setback to Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected his petition against the Delhi High Court verdict which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media case.
The apex court said Chidambaram's plea in the CBI case has become "infructuous" since he has been already arrested by the agency.
RECAP: Kapil Sibal slams ED, CBI in SC on Monday, says case against P Chidambaram is 'media trial'
Kapil Sibal, in the Supreme Court hearing of pleas in the INX Media case, submitted to a bench headed by Justice Banumathi, that the various people involved in the INX media case had gotten bail, and that former finance minister P Chidambaram was being made "vicariously liable" and that there is prima facie no offence committed.
"The CA Bhaskar Raman got bail, Karti Chidambaram got bail, Indrani and Peter Mukherjea are on default bail and no sanctions have been sought for the six government secretaries till now. P Chidambaram is being made vicariously liable. The ED's case seems to be that since he's Karti's father, he must be involved... There is no chargesheet filed naming him so prima facie no offence has been committed."
Karti Chidambaram calls extension of CBI's custody of ex-FM 'a media show'
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram who is embroiled in the INX Media case and was arrested by the CBI last week, on Monday termed the extension of CBI remand of the Congress leader to four days, as 'a media show that will continue'.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the order by the special CBI court, Karti said, "As I said, this is just a made-for-media show and the show will continue."
On being asked about claims of CBI having evidence against Chidambaram, Karti said, "CBI had said a lot of things about me too. I was in their custody, I have been raided four times and have been summoned over twenty times. They have done the same thing to me. They should quickly file a charge sheet and take it through trial."
Family members can meet P Chidambaram for half an hour each day
Special judge of the CBI court Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed former finance minister P Chidambaram's family members and lawyers to meet him for half-an-hour daily during the CBI custody, which the court extended till 30 August on Monday.
"Investigation is the prerogative of the investigating officer which he has to conduct within the framework of law... I am of the view that further police custody remand of accused P Chidambaram is justified and accordingly, the accused is remanded to further police custody till 30 August," the judge said.
SC extended protection from arrest for Chidambaram till today
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the separate money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, however, refused to entertain his petition challenging the dismissal of anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam, saying since he has been arrested it has become "infructuous".
CBI to use documents to 'unearth larger conspiracy' in INX Media case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought an extension of former finance minister P Chidambaram's custody by five days to confront him with certain e-mails and to "unearth a larger conspiracy" in the alleged corruption in the INX Media case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said the CBI demand was "justified" for further interrogating the Congress leader in its custody.
CBI special court extends custody of P Chidambaram till 30 August
The CBI special court, which was hearing the investigative agency's case against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the alleged INX Media corruption episode, has extended the CBI custody of Chidambaram till 30 August.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KN Nataraj, representing the CBI, told the court there was sufficient ground for extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation as he was confronted with a co-accused from 23 to 26 August. "We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy," Mehta contended, without divulging the name of the co-accused in the court.
CBI confronted P Chidambaram with ex-NITI Aayog CEO in court
The CBI on Monday confronted arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram with former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar in connection with the INX Media case, even as the pleas filed by the Congress leader against the CBI and ED were being heard in the Supreme Court.
"Where is application of mind by judge?" Chidambaram's lawyer on denial of bail
Representing Chidambaram, his Congress colleague Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer, said the High Court had simply accepted documents handed by the Enforcement Directorate and, clubbing them with the CBI case, denied Mr Chidambaram protection from arrest.
"Paragraphs in the High Court judgement were a verbatim copy of the CBI/ Enforcement Directorate note, comma by comma, full stop by full stop, word by word, sentence by sentence, the chart. Their note become findings of the court. Where is the application of mind by the judge?" NDTV quoted Sibal as saying in court.
SC to hear ex-FM's plea against CBI remand order today
A Supreme Court Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and AS Bopanna will on 27 August hear a fresh plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram against his arrest warrant and remand orders issued by the trial court in the INX Media case.
