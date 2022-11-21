Chhawla gangrape-murder case: LG gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of convicts
Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against the court's decision of acquitting the three accused who were earlier awarded death sentence in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against the court’s decision of acquitting the three accused who were earlier awarded death sentence in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case, said sources in the Delhi Home Department.
The LG also approved the appointment of Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta and Additional SG Aishwariya Bhati to represent the case, added the sources.
The Supreme Court had on 7 November acquitted three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012.
The three men are accused of abducting, gangraping and brutally killing the woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted.
In 2014, a trial court awarded death penalty to the three accused, terming the case “rarest-of-rare”.
The judgment was later upheld by the Delhi High Court.
According to the prosecution, the woman worked in Gurgaon’s Cyber City area and belonged to Uttarakhand. She was returning from her workplace and was near her home when the three men abducted her in a car.
The police found multiple injuries on the woman’s body. Further investigation and autopsy revealed she was attacked with car tools, glass bottles, metal objects, and other weapons. She was also raped, they said.
Police arrested the three men involved in the crime and said one of the accused allegedly took revenge after the woman turned down his proposal.
With inputs from agencies
