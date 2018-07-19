You are here:
Chhattisgarh: Three women among seven Naxals killed in Bijapur encounter with security forces

India Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 09:17:52 IST

Raipur: At least seven Naxals, including three women, were on Thursday gunned down in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattigsarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The skirmish took place at around 6 am in the forest near Timinar and Pusnar villages along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, state's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

Representational image. AFP

Acting on a tip-off, security forces had launched the operation from Dantewada district in the forest along the border of the two districts, he said.

While they were cordoning off jungles of Timinar and Pusnar villages, located around 450 kilometres away from the state capital Raipur, in Bijapur, the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

"After guns fell silent, bodies of seven Naxals, including three women, were recovered from the spot," the DIG said.

Besides, two Insas rifles, two point-303 rifles, one 12 bore gun and a few muzzle loading guns were also recovered from the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway in the area, he added.


