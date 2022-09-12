India

Chhattisgarh: Seven killed, three injured as bus rams into parked trailer in Korba district

Seven people were killed and three injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked trailer near Madai Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday.

FP Staff September 12, 2022 08:46:03 IST
The mangled remains of the bus. ANI

Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, they added.

“The incident took place around 4 am. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital,” said SP Korba Santosh Singh.

Police said the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained and they are awaiting more details.

Updated Date: September 12, 2022 08:46:43 IST

