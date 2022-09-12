Seven people were killed and three injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked trailer near Madai Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday.

New Delhi: Seven people were killed and three injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked trailer near Madai Ghat in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Monday.

Chhattisgarh | Seven people died and three got injured after the bus in which they were traveling rammed into a parked trailer vehicle near Madai Ghat in Korba district. The incident took place around 4 am. Injured admitted to hospital: SP Korba Santosh Singh pic.twitter.com/8Qu5lopxqa — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 12, 2022

Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, they added.

“The incident took place around 4 am. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital,” said SP Korba Santosh Singh.

Police said the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained and they are awaiting more details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.