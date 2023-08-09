Chhattisgarh: Man walks into girlfriend's office, sets her on fire, sets himself ablaze too; she dies

In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, a young man carried out a horrifying act by dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her ablaze at her workplace. Later he set himself on fire too.

While the girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after fighting for nearly 20 days, the accused is still receiving treatment at Ambedkar Hospital in the capital city.

As per reports, the incident was triggered by the young woman’s refusal to marry her boyfriend. The couple’s prolonged relationship came to a tragic end due to this refusal, leading to the gory incident.

Sources reveal that Purvi Jha, a 21-year-old resident of Khamtarai locality, was in a relationship with Jeevan Lal Dubey, 24.

The situation took a dire turn when Jeevan Lal proposed marriage to Purvi. She reportedly was not receptive to the idea of marriage, resulting in frequent fights between the two.

On the fateful day of July 20, the young woman was in her office, a security agency located in Transport Nagar, Birgaon.

According to reports, her boyfriend walked into her office, sparking another heated argument centered around their differing views on marriage.

The situation escalated dramatically when the young man splashed petrol, which he had brought along, onto the woman before igniting the fire.

Witnesses to the horrifying incident saw the young woman engulfed in flames, prompting the distraught man to also set himself ablaze.

Prompt responses from individuals in the vicinity led to both the young woman and her boyfriend being rushed to the hospital.

The extent of the young woman’s burns was severe, accounting for 70 percent of her body, while her boyfriend suffered burns covering approximately 30 percent of his body.

Both victims were admitted to the Ambedkar Hospital for immediate medical attention. While Purvi passed away during the course of treatment on Tuesday, Jeevan is still recuperating.

After Purvi’s death, the cops promptly registered a case against Jeevan under relevant IPC sections. He worked as a driver, cops said.

