Chhattisgarh CM shares video of visually-impaired boy singing state song; social media users left amazed

The boy, identified as Dharmendra Das Mahant, won praise from Bhupesh Baghel for singing 'Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar'

The internet has always been fond of videos that have children singing songs or showing their love for the nation.

Now, a clip of a visually-impaired boy singing the state song of Chhattisgarh, Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar, has won the hearts of internet users.

The boy, Dharmendra Das Mahant, can be see singing the song in the video with much delight and enthusiasm. The video of the young boy was shared by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on his official Twitter account.

The CM praised the boy and wrote that his name was Dharmendra Das Mahant. He added, "Listen, he is singing the state song of Chhattisgarh and I wanted to keep listening to the song." The chief minister also blessed the boy and sent him love.

Watch the heart-warming video here -

What is really sweet about the video is that the boy remembers to first introduce himself before singing the song. He gives his introduction in fluent English and begins by greeting the audience with a ‘Namaste’. The boy tells his name and mentions that he studies in Class 5 and goes to a special school in Janjgir-Champa district.

The video was shared on 23 November and has received immense love and praises on the internet, gaining more than 60,000 views and a lot of love and appreciation so far.

Some people praised the boy for his talent and said that the video made them emotional.

Some users wrote that the child described his state in a beautiful way.

Others were appreciative of the boy's talent and sent their blessings.

Some months ago, another boy from Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo went viral on social media for singing the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The boy was later felicitated by Baghel for his skills. The song had started a trend on social media with people posting videos with the song playin in the background.