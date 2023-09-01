Chhattisgarh Boarding School Horror: 'Father' starved 45 students for two days for damaging football

A distressing incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh, where approximately 45 kids attending a missionary boarding school in the Surajpur district were denied food for two days as a mark of punishment for reportedly damaging a football while playing.

When local residents became aware of the children’s hunger, they provided them with biscuits. This act of kindness rapidly gained attention, leading to a confrontation between outraged parents, concerned locals, and the school and hostel administration.

The superintendent in question, Father Peter Sadom, confessed to authorities that the school did deny food to the students. However, he contended that this was an essential lesson in resilience that the youngsters needed to learn. Consequently, he has been suspended from his role.

The institution, situated in Pratappur, approximately 380 kilometers from Raipur, is under the auspices of the Bishop’s House in Ambikapur.

It accommodates 141 boys and girls, primarily hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Regrettably, the hostel can only accommodate 21 individuals, resulting in overcrowded conditions where children have limited space to move, according to sources.

The shocking incident came to public attention when a video depicting local residents distributing biscuits to hungry children circulated on social media platforms.

In response, the local administration promptly initiated an investigation.

The inquiry revealed that on August 28, while engaged in a game of football, the ball burst, infuriating Sadom.

He reprimanded the children, warning them that they would regret what they had done and asserting that they should experience suffering as a consequence of their actions, as per reports.

Officials representing the district administration and education department visited the hostel and were informed that 45 students were placed “under punishment” for causing the football’s damage. They were alarmed to discover bottles of pesticides within the living quarters of the children.

Sadom defended his actions, asserting, “We provide everything for the children, yet they damage utensils and sports equipment. They must learn to face the consequences of their actions and be disciplined for their misdeeds. We did not withhold two meals from them. The accusation of subjecting them to two days of hunger is inaccurate.”

Parents and villagers expressed their anger, emphasizing that the children’s safety was jeopardized under Sadom’s supervision.

The district education officer submitted the findings of the inquiry to the collector, affirming that it substantiated the allegations. In light of the report, the Bishop’s House suspended Sadom from all responsibilities and activities related to the hostel, assigning him to the head office in Ambikapur.

Furthermore, the child welfare committee will conduct an inspection of both the school and the hostel.