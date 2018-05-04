Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th results 2018 to be declared next week; check your score at results.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce its Class 10 and class 12 results this week on the official website: results.cg.nic.in.

According to Times Now, Class 10 results would be released on 8 May, 2018 tentatively. The examination for the same was conducted from 5 March to 28 March, 2018.

While, the results of Class 12 are likely to be released by next week. The examination was conducted from 7 March to 2 April.

In 2017, a total of 2,79,906 students appeared for the Class 12 exam. The pass percentage stood at 76%. The passing percentage of girls was higher than that of boys, The Times of India reported.

According to the same report, over 4,42,060 students sat for Class 10th examination, out of which 3,86,349 students secured passing numbers.

Steps to check the CGBSE Result 2018:

1) Log on to results.cgbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CGBSE 10th Result 2018 or CGBSE 12th Result 2018

3) In the newly opened window, enter your roll number and hit submit.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Take a print for immediate future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.