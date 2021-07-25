Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: State held exams in unique open book mode. Know how to check results here

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on 25 July at noon. Exams were conducted from home in open book mode.

The board has announced this year that students cannot opt for the reevaluation of their answer sheet this year even if they are not satisfied with their result this year.

Students should keep their admit cards handy as after the CGBSE Class 12 result is out, students will need their roll number apart from their date of birth to check the result at cgbse.nic.in .

Students can check their link by clicking here , A fresh link will be provided after results are uploaded on the internet.

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit' Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on the screen Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

It may be possible that the official website of the Chhattisgarh board -- cgbse.nic.in -- might not be working for some time due to heavy traffic. In such a case, one need not worry as there are other alternative modes to check the CGBSE class 12 results. You can access the results also at one of the following websites.

In 2019, a total of 2,59,944 students appeared for the 12th exams, out of which 78.45% students cleared the exam. As many as 77.7% girls passed the exam while 68.25 % boys cleared the exam.

Chhattisgarh Board had earlier released the Class 10th results in May. As many as 4,67,261 students passed the exams of which, 95.66 percent students passed with 1st division, while 2.65 percent got a second division, 1.68 percent of students scored the third division

Step 5: Select the stream — arts, commerce, or science — from the dropdown box. Step 6: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on your screen. Step 7: Candidates are advised to take printouts for future reference. You can also save a soft copy of the same on email.

Step 4: Enter your name, rollnumber and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 marks in all subjects, and an aggregate 33 percent mark to pass Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 12 result 2021 on today at noon (25 July at 12 pm). Candidates who appeared for the open book exams can check their results at the official website of CGBSE -- results.cg.nic.in. This year a total of 87 thousand students appeared for the CGBSE 12th exam.

The Chhattisgarh board 12 results 2020 was stated as the best-recorded result in the last five years by the state. The total pass percentage of last year stood at 78.59 percent with a pass percentage of girls being 82.02 percent and boys' pass percentage being 74.40 percent.

While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.

The exams were held from 1 June wherein students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

Last year, 78.59 percent of Class 12 students cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 74.40 and 82.02 percent, respectively. While in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.

On 19 May, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.