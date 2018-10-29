Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: BJP leader Nandal Mudiyami critically injured in Naxal attack at Dantewada

Raipur: A BJP leader was critically injured on Sunday after he was attacked by suspected naxals with sharp edged weapons in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, around 400 kms from in Raipur, the police said.

The attack took place at around 8 pm when Nandal Mudiyami, a member of Dantewada Zila Panchayat, was at his house in Palnar village, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police Gorakhnath Baghel told PTI.

Soon after the incident, his relatives informed police and rushed him to Dantewada hospital, he said.

"Mudiyami's is being treated and his condition was said to be critical," said Baghel. A search operation was launched in the area to trace the attackers, he added.

The incident took place a day after naxals blew up a bunker vehicle of CRPF (Central reserve Police Force) personnel in neighbouring Bijapur district in which four paramilitary personnel were killed.

The naxals have called upon voters to boycott the assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases next month.

The first phase of polls will be held on November 12 covering 18 constituencies across eight naxal-affected districts namely Bastar, Kanker Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon.

The remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on 20 November.

The counting of votes will be taken up on 11 December.