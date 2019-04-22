Chhattisgarh: 15 Naxals, including woman with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, surrender before police in Bastar's Bijapur

Bijapur: Fifteen Naxals, including six women, surrendered before the police on Sunday. The Naxals surrendered with three rifles before Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Gowardhan Thakur.

"One of the surrendered women Naxals carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head. She was the commander of Naxal Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM)," Police said.

"The surrendered Naxals have been identified as Ova Ram Wacham, Sukku Wacham, Banjaram Gota, Rainu Wacham, Mandi Telam, Vadde Shankar, Raju Wacham, Sukku Pallo, Budhri Telam, Jurri Pallo, Sunita Wacham, Jimmo Wacham, Sukku Wacham, Raju Ram Wacham, Irpe Wacham," Thakur told mediapersons.

He further informed that the Naxals will be provided with necessary assistance according to the surrender and rehabilitation policy of state government.

