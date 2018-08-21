Chennai-Salem highway: Madras High Court orders interim stay on land acquisition for proposed project

The Madras High Court on Tuesday passed an interim stay order on land acquisition for the proposed Chennai-Salem highway following protests by farmers across Tamil Nadu. The petition in the case alleged that the state government was using the police force to forcibly acquire land from farmers, reported ANI.

The stay order comes a month after farmers staged protests across Tamil Nadu against their land being acquired for the controversial highway. It also comes amid reports that the project was granted clearance in haste, reported India Today.

In June, members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and leaders from the Left Wing in Tamil Nadu had joined local residents and farmers in their protest, opposing the state government's decision to acquire land for the proposed eight-lane Chennai-Salem Greenfield super expressway. This gave the agitators' movement some much-needed momentum.

Despite mounting opposition to the highway project, the Tamil Nadu government seemed keen to complete the 277.3-kilometre expressway connecting Chennai and Salem and started conducting preliminary surveys. This prompted wild reactions from farmers.

The land to be acquired for the proposed Rs 10,000-crore highway is agricultural land from across five districts and eight reserved forests in Tamil Nadu, which left the farming community and activists agitated, prompting protests.