Chennai gets some respite as heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit many parts of city

Chennai residents got some respite on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed many parts of the water-starved city. Places like Nungambakkam, T Nagar, Guindy, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar and parts of North Chennai received heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms.

Multiple reports state that weather forecasters in the city have predicted rain for two more days while other districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rain over the next five days. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with showers to lash parts of the city either in the evening or at night.

Forecasters predict minimum and maximum temperatures in Chennai on Tuesday to be around 28°C and 34°C respectively, according to The Indian Express

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashed Chennai, today. pic.twitter.com/NCkOmU99Ma — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Some areas have received close to 50 mm of rainfall with core areas of the city receiving 10 mm of rain. Nungambakkam weather station had recorded 26 mm of rainfall in total.

The city is likely to get showers in the evenings and nights for the next few days, an India Meteorological Department official told the Hindu. “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas during evening or night,” the official said.

Anna Nagar, Ayanavaram, Abhiramapuram, Arumbakkam, Kilpauk, T Nagar, CMBT, Royapuram, Chintadripet and Royapettah witnessed rain with thunder and lightning around 7.30 pm. This is a result of convective activity, the officials added.

3rd spell of the day... This is getting deadly.could be the last spell of the night. Good night all, enjoy the rains safely.. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiWeather pic.twitter.com/XOpBqW5uAl — Chennai Rains (@Chennai_nem) July 15, 2019

According to Times of India, Doraiswamy subway in T Nagar was flooded after the rain and at least 10 bikes were stranded in the water.

The city received 59.6mm rain from 1 June to 10 July, which is 36 percent deficient than the required level. Chennai is supposed to get 93.4 mm rain in this period. Usually, Chennai sees more rain in July than during South-West monsoon season.

With inputs from various agencies

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.