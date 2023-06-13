Chemical-laden tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai expressway, 4 dead and 3 injured

Four people were killed and three injured when a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala, an official told PTI, adding that the tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered condolences to those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

मुंबई-पुणे महामार्गावर झालेल्या एका अपघातात ४ जणांचा दुर्दैवी मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय वेदनादायी आहे. या दुर्घटनेतील मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या व्यक्तींना मी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो.

या घटनेत ३ जण जखमी झाले असून त्यांच्यावर रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरु आहेत. त्यांना लवकर आराम मिळावा,… — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 13, 2023

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavala police station.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the fire at the scene has been extinguished.

