Chattisgarh: 52-year-old Muslim man hoists Pakistan flag at home; arrested

Raigarh: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hoisting Pakistan’s national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh’s Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor.

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan’s flag atop his house in Atal Chowk area of Saria town, the official said.

A police team later removed the flag and seized it, he said.

Khan was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.