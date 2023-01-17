The internet is currently going gaga over ChatGPT, a popular AI-powered chatbot that is known for giving convincing responses to people on their questions and doubts. At a time when people are already sharing their own conversations with the chatbot on social media, one single chat has caught our attention. A man requested the chatbot to write down a ‘leave of absence’ in Shashi Tharoor’s style and the result has left us in splits. While the chatbot did oblige to the request, the response also grabbed the attention of the Congress MP. Notably, Shashi Tharoor is known for his eloquence in English and often unleashes certain ‘word bombs’ on Twitter, making it difficult for people to comprehend.

Speaking of the chatbot reply, a man posed a question that states, “Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to ‘not feeling the vibes’, in the style of Shashi Tharoor.” To this, the bot came up with a perfect and elaborate response and the result was:

“As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care.”

While sharing this response on Twitter, a user Nishanth Vijayan tagged Tharoor and wrote, “I know everyone’s tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD.”

Shashi Tharoor’s reaction to Chatbot response

Reacting to the chatbot response, the Congress leader re-shared the post and noted that he finds it quite hilarious. “Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!”, he tweeted.

This also caught the attention of his social media followers who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “A new word is added to the vocab successfully”, while another person wrote, “Jejune is the word of the day!”

