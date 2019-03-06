Chapter on IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be included in textbooks in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Children studying in schools in Rajasthan will soon get to study about the bravery of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Rajasthan education has proposed that a chapter on the valour of Varthaman be included in textbooks of school children in the state.

Varthaman recently shot down a Pakistani F-16 warplane before his MiG 21 was downed forcing him to bail out in Pakistani territory. He remained in the Pakistan custody for nearly 59 hours before returning home on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan's education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, "The tale of his bravery will motivate students. Abhinandan's saga of bravery beginning from his captivity in Pakistan to his release and return home to India will be included in the chapter in detail."

But Dotasra did not make any mention of the classes whose textbooks will contain the chapter on the IAF pilot.

"The education department will soon decide on the same," Singh.

