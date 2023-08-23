Chandrayaan-3: When and where to watch historic moon landing LIVE online

The world is watching India as the country is set to create a history with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon Surface on Wednesday evening.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 is set to enter its final stage of Moon landing on Wednesday, 23 August. It will attempt a soft landing on the lunar space 40 days of its launch from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO has confirmed that Chandrayaan-3, the unmanned spacecraft, is right on schedule and will attempt landing as planned.

The movements of Chandrayaan-3 and its soft landing will be livestreamed on social media platforms and TV channels.

The Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

When to watch Chandrayaan-3 soft landing Live?

The live telecast of the landing operations will start at 5:20 pm (IST) on Wednesday.

Live actions of landing will be available from 5:27 pm (IST) on August 23.

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 soft landing live?

The live telecast can be viewed on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV

Direct link to watch Chandrayaan-3 soft landing

ISRO webcast live telecast link

ISRO website

ISRO official YouTube channel

ISRO Facebook channel

If the mission is successful, the Vikram lander and rover will stay alive for one lunar day which is equivalent to 14 days on the earth.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 will make India only the fourth country to do so after US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Also, India would become the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.