Chandrayaan 3 steps closer to Moon, performs second orbit-raising maneuver

The aim of Chandrayaan 3 mission is to make a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would help India achieve a rare feat.

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 17, 2023 14:53:21 IST
Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14. Twitter/ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed raising the second orbit manoeuvre of Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft.

In a tweet, the space agency said the spacecraft is now it its 41,603 kilometre x 226 kilometre orbit.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday (July 18) between 2 and 3 pm.

“The second orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2 and 3 pm IST,” ISRO tweeted on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, the first orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft was performed successfully.

On July 14, ISRO successfully launched the third edition of its lunar exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The aim of the mission is to make a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would help India achieve a rare feat.

Till now, only three countries -- the United States, China and Russia -- have managed to land on the lunar surface so far.

As per the schedule, Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft will reach the lunar orbit on August 3. It is expected to make an attempt a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 17, 2023 14:53:21 IST

