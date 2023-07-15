Chandrayaan-3: Spacecraft's health normal, first orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, says ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.
Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation performed the first orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Saturday, the space agency said.
The health of the spacecraft was ”normal”, ISRO said in a social media post. Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.
”Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: The spacecraft’s health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762kms x 173kms orbit,” ISRO said.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission update:
The spacecraft’s health is normal.
Related Articles
The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.
Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit. pic.twitter.com/4gCcRfmYb4
— ISRO (@isro) July 15, 2023
ISRO on July 14 successfully launched the third edition of its Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, aimed at making a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would make India achieve a rare feat.
Only three countries, the United States, China and Russia, have managed to land on the lunar surface so far.
also read
Will Chandrayaan-3 make history? All you need to know about the moon mission
Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, will be launched by LVM3 rocket which has been renamed 'Bahubali' and weighs 642 tons
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lifts off: What happens next? When will it reach the Moon?
The Chandrayaan-3 will orbit the Earth five to six times before beginning its long 42-day journey to lunar orbit. It is expected to reach the Moon on 23 or 24 August, but if it misses its date, the spacecraft will have to wait till September to execute a soft-landing
Chandrayaan-3’s launch successful: Meet the team behind India’s Moon mission
ISRO’s LVM3 ‘Bahubali’ rocket successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO), scripting a 'new chapter in India's space odyssey'. Let’s meet the team behind India’s second attempt at a soft landing on the lunar surface