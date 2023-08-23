Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi heaps praise on ISRO chief after moon landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called ISRO director S Somnath on Wednesday to congratulate him and his team on this historic accomplishment as Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the South Pole of the moon, making India the first nation to reach that specific spot.

“Somnath Ji, your name is Somnath, which is associated with the moon, and therefore your family members will also be very happy today. Many many congratulations to you and your entire team from my side,” PM Modi said in the telephone conversation.

The Prime Minister added that he would later congratulate the head of the ISRO in person.

On Wednesday night, the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully touched down on the South Pole of the moon, marking a significant victory for India.

The Prime Minister watched the live stream of Chandrayaan-3’s landing online while he was attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Following the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission at 6:04 PM today, ISRO Chief S Somnath said, “India is now on the Moon!”

The historic event was celebrated by people all around the nation.

As the Vikram started its powered vertical fall towards its landing site, officials at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, India, cheered.

