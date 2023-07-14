Chandrayaan-3 mission will establish India as a global player to reckon with, says Jitendra Singh

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will herald India’s quantum leap in the global arena, reinforce the country’s capabilities in indigenous science and technology innovation startups, and firmly establish the country as a global player to reckon with, Jitendra Singh, minister of state in charge of the department of space, told CNN-News18 in an exclusive conversation.

“Even though we started our space journey late it was we but through this Chandrayaan series got evidence of water being present on the surface of the moon. Chandrayaan-3 will target a relatively unexplored site near the south pole of the moon, where scientists hope to find water/ice locked in its perennial cold sub-surface,” he said.

Singh said that India has taken a lead in space technology and the entire nation is feeling proud about it. “Today Americans also value Indian talent and astronauts. In fact, they are looking to send an Indian astronaut into space…I am so proud that we all witnessed the history of making… I also thank PM Modi and congratulate the ISRO team,” he said.

“The rover would not only do in situ experiments, it will also pick up samples and send findings,” Singh told CNN-News18. “Since we are on the south pole, these will be virgin inputs, so we will be pioneers. This mission will also have the capacity to pick up all the nuances of planet Earth. Earlier we would say ‘Looking at moon from moon’. Now it is ‘looking at moon from moon, and looking at earth from moon’.”

VIDEO | “Here we are reiterating India’s indigenous capabilities living up to the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” says Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh after the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission. pic.twitter.com/O01L5qa0b1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023



The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the successful launch of its glorious project, Chandrayaan-3.

In a tweet, the space body wrote, “LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit.”

“Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal,” it added.

