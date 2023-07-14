Chandrayaan-3 may achieve moon landing by August 24, says ISRO chief

If everything goes according to plan, the “soft-landing on the moon could happen on August 23 or 24,” according to ISRO chief S Somanath, who was speaking as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3, its third lunar mission, in Sriharikota on Friday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket in Sriharikota.

“We are now going to raise the orbit to trans-lunar orbit injection. If everything goes well, then on August 1, we’ll be leaving the earth. Then, Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey towards the moon. If everything goes well, we’ll land on the moon on August 23 or 24,” S Somanath told CNN-News18.

“At the landing location, the illuminated source is present, which will be useful for solar power generation. So our craft can have 15 days. We are looking at a global signature that can differentiate between living and non-living planet,” he added.

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as a “new chapter” in India’s space odyssey that has elevated the hopes and aspirations of every Indian.

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian,” Modi said in a tweet. “This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!” he said.

Prior to the launch, PM Modi stated in a tweet that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry the aspirations of our country.

“Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body while it is now seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice,” he said on Twitter.

PM Modi tweeted, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey.”

Chandrayaan-3 will be sent into the lunar transfer trajectory after the orbit-raising activities. With the challenging technological achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, expected for late August, scientists hope to perfect gentle landings on the lunar surface. If the mission is successful, India will join the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth country to achieve the remarkable feat.

The propulsion module and the lander would accelerate and travel for more than a month to the moon’s orbit before coming to a standstill 100 km above the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 project replaces Chandrayaan-2, which disappointed scientists by failing to achieve the intended soft landing on the moon’s surface in 2019.

About 16 minutes after launch, the propulsion module will separate from the rocket and start a journey around the earth in an elliptical orbit that will bring it 170 kilometres closer to the moon and 36,500 kilometres further away.

