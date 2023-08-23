India

Chandrayaan-3 makes successful landing on moon surface: Political leaders hail ISRO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow watched the landing event of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

FP Staff Last Updated:August 23, 2023 19:13:55 IST
Chandrayaan-3 makes successful landing on moon surface: Political leaders hail ISRO

JP Nadda and Amit Shah. ANI

India created history on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Soon after the historic moment, political reactions poured in.

“This is a moment to cherish forever,” said PM Modi, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.

Related Articles

Chandrayaan-3:

Chandrayaan-3: Hear this soulful 'Moon Anthem' ahead of soft lunar landing

Chandrayaan-3:

Chandrayaan-3: Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space

“India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the ‘Chandra Path’,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow watched the landing event of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The new space odyssey flies India’s celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world’s launchpad for space projects.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh raised the Tiranga.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service.”

Published on: August 23, 2023 19:13:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Soft landing on Moon's South Pole will be unparalled feat': Space expert hails Chandrayaan-3
India

'Soft landing on Moon's South Pole will be unparalled feat': Space expert hails Chandrayaan-3

The Vikram Landing Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday

'Flag On Moon Or Moon On Flag': Internet takes cheeky potshots at Pakistan as India lands on lunar surface
India

'Flag On Moon Or Moon On Flag': Internet takes cheeky potshots at Pakistan as India lands on lunar surface

In addition to the outpouring of commendations and heartfelt messages directed towards ISRO's dedicated scientists, social media platforms were inundated with an array of memes and amusing texts, all inspired by the triumph of this lunar endeavor

WATCH: School students paint their faces with Chandrayaan-3 art ahead of soft landing
India

WATCH: School students paint their faces with Chandrayaan-3 art ahead of soft landing

Chandryaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface today evening. With a successful landing, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite