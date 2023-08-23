Chandrayaan-3 makes successful landing on moon surface: Political leaders hail ISRO

India created history on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Soon after the historic moment, political reactions poured in.

“This is a moment to cherish forever,” said PM Modi, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.

“India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the ‘Chandra Path’,” he added.

"India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone…This success belongs to all of humanity," says PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission success India is the first country to land on lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3 mission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow watched the landing event of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow watches the landing event of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. ISRO's third Lunar Mission made a successful landing on the south pole of the moon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The new space odyssey flies India’s celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world’s launchpad for space projects.”

India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space…

Union Minister Jitendra Singh raised the Tiranga.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh raises the Tiranga as Chandrayaan-3 successfully makes soft landing on Lunar South Pole.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service.”