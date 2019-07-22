Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO successfully launches India's mission for the moon's south pole aboard the GSLV Mk III

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission has lifted off successfully into space today carrying a rover which will perform a soft landing on the moon. The rocket used by the Indian space agency was the GSLV MkIII and it will be the first time any country has touched down on the south pole of the lunar surface. This is India's most ambitious mission yet to cement its position as a leading low-cost space power.

The mission was earlier called off on 15 July due to what ISRO termed as a 'technical snag' just 56 minutes before the launch happened. The problems have been fixed and the integrated Orbiter and Lander modules of Chandrayaan-2 are on their way to the moon with an expected arrival date of 7 September.

This spacecraft has its own Orbiter propulsion module which will power the vehicle's escape out of Earth's orbit and into the Moon's. Once the spacecraft reaches the Moon's orbit, it will attempt to make a soft landing in a region 600 kilometres away from the lunar South pole.

The Pragyaan rover will roll out of the Vikram lander carrying an array of scientific instruments meant to study the lunar surface. Some of the instruments in the mission will also be mounted on the lander and orbiter. The orbiter module of Chandrayaan-2 will circle the moon and relay data and information about conditions on the surface, ISRO states on its website.

The 20-kilogram, six-wheeled Pragyaan rover is a semi-autonomous robot that is tasked with studying the composition of regolith, the mixture of tiny moon rocks and fine dust the blankets the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's second mission to the moon, and the first to attempt a soft landing. It is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-1, which launched in October 2008 and helped provide the first confirmation of water (in the form of hydroxyl ions) on the moon in 2009.

