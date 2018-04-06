Chandrababu Naidu begins bicycle rally to secretariat to push for demand seeking special status to Andhra Pradesh

In a bid to escalate the demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh, Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has begun a bicycle rally from Venkatapalem in Amaravati to the newly-constructed secretariat.

The TDP has been at loggerheards with the Centre over grant of special status to the state. The Centre had denied Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, while justifying the move, had said that the Centre was already providing the state with financial benefits equivalent to the SCS through the special package.

Naidu also directed his party MPs to meet President Ram Nath Kovind if the Parliament, which is set to conclude on Friday, is adjourned sine dine.

Chandrababu Naidu to MPs: Today is the last day of Parliament session. We should further intensify our fight for justice to 5 cr people of Andhra Pradesh. BJP is running away by repeatedly adjourning the house. If Parl is adjourned sine die, MPs must meet President

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and other MLAs had attended the state Assembly wearing black badges as a mark of protest against the Narendra Modi government over the demand for special status to the state.

The Centre is facing heat from Andhra Pradesh's political parties over the issue of special status to the state. Five MPs of the YSR Congress Party, on Thursday, had announced that they will resign from the Lok Sabha on Friday to protest the "failure" of the NDA government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, the MPs also said they are outraged as their notices for no confidence motion against the NDA government could not be taken up for discussion in the House due to continuous disruptions.