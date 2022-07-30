Chandra Darshan 2022: Find date, shubh muhurat and significance

Devotees, who believe in Chandra Dev, keep a day-long fast to pay their respect to the moon god and that they will be blessed with good luck and prosperity

Chandra Darshan marks the sighting of the moon after Amavasya, meaning the period of the new moon. Hindus mark this occasion in honour of the moon god, Chandra Dev, who is known for his purity, wisdom and happiness. This month, Chandra Darshan falls on 30 July (Saturday).

According to Hindu belief, the first sighting of the moon after the new moon has a lot of spiritual importance and religious significance attached to it. Devotees, who believe in Chandra Dev, keep a day-long fast to pay their respect to the moon god. They believe that those who observe a fast will be blessed with good luck and prosperity.

Apart from observing a fast, devotees also chant mantras in praise of Chandra Dev. They chant these mantras to get rid of negative thoughts and calm one’s mind, body and soul. This auspicious day is observed with great fervour and devotion in different parts of the country.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Prokerala, the Pratipada Tithi timing begins on 28 July 2022 at 11: 25 pm and ends on 30 July 2022 at 1:21 am. The moonrise will take place on 30 July at 7:05 am and the moonset will occur on the same day at 8:32 pm.

Significance:

Chandra Dev is considered to be one of the most admired deities in Hindu mythology. For Hindus, the moon is known to be a favourable planet and also associated with wisdom, purity and good intentions. According to beliefs, Chandra Dev is married to the 27 Nakshatras, who are the daughters of King Prajapati Daksha. King Daksha is also the father of Budha or Planet Mercury.

Devotees believe that worshipping the moon will bless them with successful and prosperous life.

The Moon god is also a significant Graha (planet of the Navgraha) which influences life on earth. The moon is even more significant for the Hindu community as their calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

