Chandigarh education department's offices open with 50% strength; staff asked to get tested for COVID-19 before reporting

The Department of Education, Chandigarh directed 50 percent of its staff to report to work from Wednesday in its Sector 9 and 19 offices.

As many as 21 employees of the department have so far tested COVID-19 positive, according to a report by The Tribune.

The official order by Education Secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill stated that after sanitisation of office buildings, office rooms and branches of the Director School and Higher Education shall start functioning with 50 percent staff from 9 September.

The Director School and Higher Education offices are situated in the Additional Deluxe Building, Sector 9, the District Education Officer’s office at Sector 19 and RUSA office at Sector 42 have been asked to open from today.

Gill, who took charge recently, stated that instructions have been issued and offices have been sanitised, a report by The Times of India said. He said that staff members have been asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before reporting to work. "We will take all the necessary precautions," Gill was quoted as saying.

The order by the education department also stated that staff members who might be feeling unwell, should not attend offices. Also, officials who were in close contact with those who tested COVID-19 positive have been advised to undergo tests.

Chandigarh has so far reported 6,372 positive cases of coronavirus. The Union Territory has 2,344 active cases. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of 75 people.