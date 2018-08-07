Challenge is to keep Karunanidhi's vital organs functioning, say doctors at Kauvery Hospital: Kanimozhi visits DMK chief

There has been a decline in the medical condition of M Karunanidhi's health, doctors at Kauvery Hospital told reporters on Monday. Speaking to reporters, doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge". "There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," it said.

"His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release.

On Tuesday, ANI reported images from outside the Kauvery Hospital showing supporters of Karunanidhi who flocked to the hospital premises after reports stated that his health is declining.

Latest visuals from outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital where former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. The hospital stated a decline in his medical condition yesterday pic.twitter.com/PXCIVPoMzo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK MP Kanimozhi visited the ailing DMK chief on Tuesday, as well.

DMK leader Kanimozhi meets people gathered outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital where her father and former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. The hospital stated a decline in his medical condition yesterday. pic.twitter.com/l87nQ0PwJf — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said.

Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Kauvery Hospital and inquired about Karunanidhi's health. Gadkari was received by former Union Minister A Raja, after which he met Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin and other family members.

Police, meanwhile, increased the deployment of its personnel here as the whole of Eldams Road junction at the upscale Alwarpet area here teemed with DMK cadres. Stalin and several legislators, including Duraimurugan left the hospital premises by 10.10 pm on Monday.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.

The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.

A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.

With inputs from PTI