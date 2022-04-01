Chaitra Navaratri 2022: Date, time, history and significance of the auspicious festival

Navaratri is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu Lunar Solar calendar in the Gregorian months of March and April during the full moon phase aka the Shukla Paksha.

Navaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated vigorously all across India with utmost joy and happiness. This auspicious event spans a duration of nine nights and ten days. It is a popular festival in the northern region of India.

The ninth day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Hence, it is also named Rama Navaratri. Apparently, there are four different seasonal Navaratri named Sharada, Vasanta (Chaitra), Magha and Ashada. However, Chaitra and Sharada are the two most celebrated among them. Sharada Navaratri is celebrated during the fall of autumn.

Each day of these nine auspicious days is dedicated to worshipping nine different avatars of Goddess Durga - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. As per different forms, the worship methods also vary.

Date and Time:

This year, Chaitra Navaratri will begin on 2 April and will continue till 11 April. The Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:53 am on 1 April and will last till 11:58 am on 2 April.

There is an auspicious time when the Kalash is installed on the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri. Ghatsthapana will be done on 2 April from 6:10 am to 8:29 am.

History and Significance:

According to Hindu Mythology, Goddess Durga visited her parents for nine days. This is why many Hindu women visit their homes after their marriages during Navaratri. It is also said that during these nine days, Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura which symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Due to this, Goddess Durga is reverenced as a symbol of ‘shakti’ by the devotees as a means of enlightenment from evil.

Chaitra Navratri is considered to be the birth of the universe as Goddess Durga assigned the task to Lord Brahma. Due to this, the first day of the event denotes the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

The devotees across the country elate the arrival of Maha Navaratri by observing fasts, performing pujas, and chanting certain auspicious mantras in the evening. People dress up in new clothes after taking baths in holy water and offer sweets to one another.

In Maharashtra, the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri is observed as Gudi Padwa while in Kashmir, the same festival is named Navreh. Even though the names are different, the festival is acknowledged with the same amount of cheer and festivity all across the nation.