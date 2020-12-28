CGPSC releases final amended model answer key for 2020 State Service Prelims exam at psc.cg.gov.in
The commission had conducted the CGPSC State Service Prelims exam on 9 February, 2020, at various centres across the country
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final amended model answer key for the State Service Prelims exam 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check the amended model answer at psc.cg.gov.in.
According to Hindustan Times,the commission had conducted the CGPSC State Service Prelims exam on 9 February, 2020, at various centres across the country.
Here's how to check the CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, they need to click on link that reads, “Final Amended Model Answer of State Service (Prelims) Exam-2019 (26-12-2020)”.
Step 3: Candidates will be able to view the CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020 in a pdf format on the screen.
Step 4: Candidates need to download the final amended model answer and take out a print for future use.
According to a report in Jagran Josh, the commission earlier released the Answer Key for the State Service Prelims Exam on 12 February on its official website.
Candidates were allowed to raise their objections till 1 March and the last date for submission of documents in support of answers was 6 March.
Post successful evaluation of objections, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPSC) has uploaded the Amended Model Answer for State Service Prelims Exam on its official website.
Here is the direct link of the final amended model answer.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CGPSC announces State Services prelim exam 2019 result; visit official website psc.cg.gov.in for details
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result for State Services prelim exam 2019 on the official website Psc.cg.gov.in
CGPSC releases Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 admit card at psc.cg.gov.in
The Chhattisgarh Civil Judge recruitment 2020 prelims examination will be conducted on 10 November at various centres across the state
CGPSC Mains 2019: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission postpones written exam till further notice
The examination, which was scheduled to be held from 18 to 21 October in offline mode, was postponed following orders of the Chhattisgarh High Court