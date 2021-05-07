CGPSC postpones State Service Mains exam 2020; apply by 20 May at psc.cg.gov.in
The commission said that the date to register for the exam has also been extended till 11.59 pm on 20 May
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the State Service Mains Exam 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In an official notification released on 6 May, the secretary of CGPSC informed candidates that the exams which were scheduled to take place from 18 to 21 June have been postponed considering the state-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus .
Presently, Chhattisgarh is in lockdown till 15 May. The State Service Mains Exam 2020 will be held for 175 vacancies.
The notification states that the new date will be announced 15 days before the exam. In another notification, the commission said that the date to register for the exam has also been extended till 11.59 pm on 20 May. Earlier, the deadline was 8 May. The registration process had started on 9 April.
Aspirants can follow these steps take to apply for the examination:
Step 1: Visit the official website - psc.cg.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Online Application’
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option ‘STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2020’
Step 4: Once you click, a new page will open. Now, click on the link titled ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE APPLICATION OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAMINATION-2020’
Step 5: On the new page, click on the ‘Register Here’ tab. Enter required details to register
Step 6: Now, using the registration details, log in to fill the application form. Once done, pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the form and then download it
Step 8: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference
