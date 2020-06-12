You are here:
CGPSC announces State Services prelim exam 2019 result; visit official website psc.cg.gov.in for details

Jun 12, 2020

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result for State Services prelim exam 2019. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Based on the performance in preliminary exam, the commission has selected 3,617 candidates for the second stage, mains exam.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The commission was to shortlist candidates equal to 15 times the number of vacancies advertised for main exam. However, due to lack of lack of eligible candidates in various categories, it has selected only 3,617 candidates for the mains exam.

Those shortlisted in the first stage will have to separately apply for the second stage. A notification regarding the mains exam will be released on the official website of CGPSC.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at regular interval for any update.

The commission released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Food Officer/Assistant Director, Nayab Tehsildar, Commercial Tax Inspector, Assistant Jail Officer, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Superintendant and Excise Sub Inspector last year in November. The notification was put out for 199 posts.

The selection process takes place in three stages — preliminary exam, mains and interview. Those who get selected in the prelims are called for mains. Finally, candidates who get through the first and second stage will have to appear for the interview round before final selection.

How to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC at Psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the New section where you will find the link for written result of State Service prelim exam.

Step 3: Find your roll number in the list of selected candidates.

Step 4: Take printout of the result for future reference.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 18:49:10 IST



