CGPSC 2019: Online application process for state service main exam begins; visit psc.cg.gov.in for details
The deadline to submit the online application form is 5 February, following which candidates will be given a window to edit their forms from 7 February to 8 February, reports said
The Chhatisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur, will be conducting the state service main examination from 15 March. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can fill the online form for the main from 27 January at psc.cg.gov.in.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the online application form submission will end on 5 February, following which candidates will be given a window to edit their forms from 7 February to 8 February.
As per the official notification, the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019 will be held on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March. Here's the timeline for the examination:
15 March: Paper 1 (Language) from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 (Essay) from 2 pm to 5 pm
16 March: Paper 3 (General Studies 1) from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 4 (General Studies 2) from 2 pm to 5 pm
17 March: Paper 5 (General Studies 3) from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 6 (General Studies 4) from 2 pm to 5 pm
18 March: Paper 7 (General Studies 5) from 9 am to 12 pm
The notification further states that the admit card for the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2019 will be issued on 5 March and candidates have to download them from www.psc.cg.gov.in.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, the CGPSC State Service 2019 exam application fee is Rs 300 for SC/ST/EWS candidates. The application fee for SC/ST of Chhattisgarh is Rs 400. Candidates have been advised to keep on visiting the official website of the CGPSC for further updates.
The Indian Express report adds that apart from the 3,617 candidates who have cleared the prelims, 187 more candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination.
CGPSC announces State Services prelim exam 2019 result; visit official website psc.cg.gov.in for details
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result for State Services prelim exam 2019 on the official website Psc.cg.gov.in
CGPSC 2021: State Service prelim exam to be held on 14 Feb, register at psc.cg.gov.in
The registration process for the prelim exam will start from 14 Dec. Candidates can apply online till 12 January 2021
CGPSC releases final amended model answer key for 2020 State Service Prelims exam at psc.cg.gov.in
The commission had conducted the CGPSC State Service Prelims exam on 9 February, 2020, at various centres across the country